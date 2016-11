After the election, a racial reckoning: Whites backed Trump, and not for economic reasons

Tatjana Muskiet

Many Donald Trump supporters try to cover their intentions. They say their choice was about ideology, about the direction of the country.

But every exit poll shows it was about race. Whites overwhelmingly voted for a man who has a history of rejecting black people wanting to live in his apartment buildings, who said he wants to send Mexicans back to Mexico, who said he wants to keep Muslims out of the country. Even a majority of white women voted for Trump, despite his saying he’s free to grab women in the crotch. White women pulled levers for Trump even as he called Hillary Clinton, who would have been the country’s first female President, “a nasty woman.”

I teach at Brooklyn College and I’ve seen students cry as they shared fears engendered by the outcome of Tuesday’s voting. One student, a white woman, spoke at a gathering on campus Thursday and broke down in tears as she said she was embarrassed to be white.(nydailynews.com)…[+]