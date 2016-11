Alabama police officer fired for sharing racist Michelle Obama meme on Facebook

Tatjana Muskiet

A police officer in Alabama was fired after posting racist memes on Facebook, including one of First Lady Michelle Obama, officials announced. The controversial post featured text over a picture of Melania Trump reading, “Fluent in Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.” Below it, the words “Fluent in Ghetto” were laid over a photo of Obama. The officer, Joel Husk, is a Trump supporter who had worked for the Talladega Police Department for two and a half years, according to media reports.(goal.com)…[+]