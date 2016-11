Anti-bullying Black Lives Matter activist cuffed after she pushes 74-year-old Trump supporter to the ground

Tatjana Muskiet

A Brooklyn woman who became an anti-bullying crusader after suffering a brutal attack was busted Thursday for assaulting a 74-year-old Donald Trump supporter, cops said Friday. Shacara McLaurin, 23, got into a shouting match with the senior citizen during an anti-Trump rally near the President-elect’s namesake building on Fifth Ave., cops said. The fracas started as an argument over who should have won the presidential election — and quickly escalated, a police source said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]