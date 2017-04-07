Architects seek to debunk spy’s testimony in neo-Nazi murder trial

Tatjana Muskiet

Nearly five years into the trial of a German neo-Nazi gang who went on a killing spree against immigrants, relatives of the victims have become so frustrated with the police’s inability to untangle the case they have turned to a an unlikely profession in search of clues: architects.

Forensic Architecture, a London-based organisation started by architect Eyal Weizman have previously investigated war crimes in Syria, Palestine and the former Yugoslavia, using modern technology to search urban areas for evidence. “If a pile of rubble is what’s left of your crime scene an architect may be better qualified to analyse it than [the police],” Weizman said. For the 11th anniversary of the death of the ninth and final victim of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground attackers, Weizman’s researchers have turned their attention to the case of a western European state allegedly colluding in a brutal crime.(guardian)…[+]