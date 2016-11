At least 76 dead after Brazilian soccer team’s plane crashes in Colombia

Tatjana Muskiet

Seventy-six passengers died Monday night after a chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team to a final match lost power and crashed in Colombia, authorities said.

Rescue workers pulled five survivors from the wreckage site, south of Medellin. “I feel profound sadness,” Alejandro Martinuccio, an injured player from the Chapecoence team, told Argentina’s La Red radio. “The only thing I can ask is prayers for the companions who were on the flight,” he added, noting that his injury kept him from joining his team.

The short-haul airliner, operated by LaMia, departed from a layover in Santa Cruz, Bolivia with members of the first division team and its press corp, bound for the Jose Maria Cordova International Airport in Rionegro.(nydailynews.com)…[+]