Barack Obama urges Congress to find courage to defend his healthcare reforms

Tatjana Muskiet

For the first time since leaving office, President Barack Obama has addressed his landmark healthcare legislation in a speech, reminding supporters of the courage and integrity of junior congressmen that it took to pass the bill.

Speaking at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sunday night, where he was given the Profiles of Courage award, he said: “Because of that vote, 20 million people got healthcare who didn’t have it before.

“And most of [the congressmen who voted for it] did lose their seats. But they were true to what President Kennedy defined in his book – desire to maintain integrity that is stronger than the desire to maintain office – the faith that the right course will be vindicated. Personal sacrifice.”“It is my fervent hope and the hope of millions … such courage is still possible, that today’s members of Congress regardless of party are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it contradicts party positions.”(guardian)…[+]