  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Barack Obama urges Congress to find courage to defend his healthcare reforms

May 08, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling blocking his plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants from deportation and give them work permits, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

For the first time since leaving office, President Barack Obama has addressed his landmark healthcare legislation in a speech, reminding supporters of the courage and integrity of junior congressmen that it took to pass the bill.

Speaking at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sunday night, where he was given the Profiles of Courage award, he said: “Because of that vote, 20 million people got healthcare who didn’t have it before.

“And most of [the congressmen who voted for it] did lose their seats. But they were true to what President Kennedy defined in his book – desire to maintain integrity that is stronger than the desire to maintain office – the faith that the right course will be vindicated. Personal sacrifice.”“It is my fervent hope and the hope of millions … such courage is still possible, that today’s members of Congress regardless of party are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it contradicts party positions.”(guardian)…[+]

Posted in: english news, News

  • Karikatuur

    zaterdag 06 mei 2017

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    May 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Apr    
    1234567
    891011121314
    15161718192021
    22232425262728
    293031  