Brigitte Macron will have public role despite row over first lady status

Tatjana Muskiet

Brigitte Macron has said she will have a clear role at the Élysée Palace despite public opposition to her taking the official title of France’s first lady. In her first interview since her husband Emmanuel was elected president in May, she also said she could not understand the fuss over their relationship and the 25-year age gap.

Her comments came after the president, whose popularity has plummeted, abandoned plans to create an official title for his wife after public disapproval. During his campaign, Emmanuel Macron had pledged to create an “official first lady status”. But after his arrival at the Élysée, a petition opposing such a move received 314,000 signatures. Presidential advisers have said a “communication” regarding her status will be released soon. In an interview with French Elle magazine, Brigitte Macron said her role would be “determined not by a law but by a transparency charter” informing the French public of the number of staff assigned to her and the cost.(Theguardian)…[+]