British Isis member hid extremist data in James Bond-style cufflink

Tatjana Muskiet

A man has admitted hiding his Islamic State activities in a James Bond-style cufflink.

Samata Ullah, 34, admitted being a member of Isis last September, being involved in terrorist training and preparation of terrorist acts. At the time of his arrest, he had a USB cufflink with a Linux operating system loaded on to it to conceal extremist data, including a blog.

At an Old Bailey hearing in London, Ullah, from Cardiff, pleaded guilty to five terror offences including possession of an article for terrorist purposes on or before 22 September 2016. From December 2015, he had provided instructional videos on how to secure sensitive data and remain anonymous online with the use of the Tor programme, and PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) encryption. Ullah admitted researching ZeroNet and developing a version of a blog site using the decentralised peer-to-peer network.(the guardian)…[+]