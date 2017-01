Bronx driver leaves passenger dead and two in critical condition after causing four-car crash, then flees on foot

Tatjana Muskiet

A hit-and-run driver left one of his passengers to die in a mangled car after causing a chain-reaction crash in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The callous motorist had four passengers in with him when he veered a Toyota Camry into oncoming traffic on Boston Road near Wallace Ave. in Allerton at about 9:10 p.m., cops said. The driver slammed into a minivan and damaged two other cars, witnesses said.(nydailynews)…[+]