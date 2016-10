Bronx mom charged in fire that killed daughters shows up to court with newborn, turns down plea deal

Tatjana Muskiet

A Bronx mom blamed for a fire that killed her two young daughters appeared with a newborn Thursday in court where she turned down a no-jail plea deal, her lawyer said.

Haya Konte, 26, has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child for leaving her two girls in an apartment with burning incense at the Butler Houses in Claremont in April while she was across the street washing laundry.Konte’s kids, Jainabu Jabbie, 2, and Adama Jabbie, 18 months, perished in the blaze after incense sparked the fire and flames quickly filled the third-floor apartment. Witnesses said at the time that the visibly pregnant Konte collapsed on the sidewalk — shouting “My babies!” — as emergency responders carried the burned bodies out of the building.(nydailynews.com)…[+]