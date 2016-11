Canadian rape victim fielded questions about attacker’s penis size after a judge berated her for ‘allowing sex to happen’

Tatjana Muskiet

An alleged rape victim once berated by a Canadian judge for not keeping her knees together faced jarring courtroom questions about her attacker’s penis size from a lawyer who suggested it may have played a factor in whether she consented to sex.

Pat Flynn — the attorney representing Alexander Scott Wagar, who is accused of flashing and then raping a woman in a bathroom during a 2011 house party in Calgary — asked the alleged victim if she was attracted to his client because he was “larger than most men.”

“No,” the now 24-year-old woman responded during the cross-examination Tuesday, according to the Canadian Press.(nydailynews.com)...[+]