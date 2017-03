Catalan ex-president Artur Mas barred from holding public office

Tatjana Muskiet

The former Catalan president Artur Mas has been banned from holding public office for two years after being found guilty of disobeying the Spanish constitutional court by holding a symbolic independence referendum three years ago.The Catalan high court convicted Mas, former vice-president Joana Ortega and former education minister Irene Rigau of defying the constitutional court by pressing ahead with the non-binding vote in November 2014.Mas was also fined €36,500 (£31,900). Ortega was banned from holding office for 21 months, Rigau for 18 months.(the guardian)…[+]