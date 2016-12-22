CDB approves USD10 mn to support Belize’s main poverty reduction agency

Tatjana Muskiet

Barbados -A rural school in Jamaica, built 80 years ago, will receive its first upgrade thanks to a grant of USD430,113 from the Caribbean Development Bank through its Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF). Ground was broken on December 20, to begin rehabilitation work on the Browns Hall Primary School in St. Catherine.

Browns Hall Primary was constructed in 1936, and because there have been no significant upgrades since its construction, the facility has been rendered unsuitable to deliver quality education due to the age and configurations of the existing buildings. The school currently has a population of 310 students and 13 teachers.

The sub-project is estimated to cost a total of USD 452,750, to which the Government of Jamaica will contribute USD22,637. It will improve the quality of the existing infrastructure and provide additional facilities, thereby creating additional space and improved security. Works will include: