CDB finances USD6.4 mn street lighting project in St. Kitts and Nevis

Tatjana Muskiet

Barbados– The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a USD5.79 million Street Lighting Retrofitting Project for St. Kitts and Nevis. The intervention is expected to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from street lighting by 53 percent per year, and reduce the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ street and flood lighting electricity bill by 44 percent, by 2019.

The intervention will replace and retrofit approximately 10,650 high pressure sodium and mercury vapour street lamps with high efficiency light-emitting diode (LED) lamps across the dual-island nation. The Project aims to install 5,550 LED lamps in St. Kitts and 5,100 in Nevis by December 31, 2018.

In addition to financing from CDB, the initiative will be supported by a contribution of USD617,000 from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited and Nevis Electricity Company Limited. In addition to reducing energy consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases, the project aims to reduce the country’s oil imports by 305,000 imperial gallons.(CDB)…[+]