Celebrity lawyer files $100m lawsuit against Fyre festival organizers

Tatjana Muskiet

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos has filed a $100m lawsuit against Fyre festival organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland.

Geragos is working on behalf of plaintiff Daniel Jung and is expecting more than 150 others to join him for a class action suit, seeking damages for alleged fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and negligent misrepresentation. His previous clients have included Michael Jackson and Kesha.

The suit claims the “festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees – suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions – that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella”.

The much-hyped festival, set to feature acts including Disclosure, Migos and Major Lazer, kicked off last week disastrously with the site unprepared for visitors and amenities failing to live up to the glamour promised by the star-studded promotional campaign.(guardian)…[+]