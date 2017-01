Chelsea Clinton defends Barron while criticizing Donald Trump

Tatjana Muskiet

Chelsea Clinton is sticking up for her fellow White House kid. Clinton, who moved into the White House just before her 13th birthday, defended Barron Trump just days after his father’s inauguration. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid,” Clinton tweeted Sunday about the 10-year-old. The former First Daughter did manage to get a dig in at Donald Trump, however.“Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she tweeted.

Clinton remains "very good friends" with Barron's older sister Ivanka Trump despite their parents' vicious presidential campaigns.