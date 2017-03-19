Chuck Berry tributes pour in: ‘Greatest rock‘n’roll writer who ever lived’

Tatjana Muskiet

Figures from all walks of life have paid tribute to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry after the announcement that he had died at a home in Missouri. Berry’s hits were covered by the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and many more, and members of all those bands posted messages on Twitter expressing their sadness.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger wrote: “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever.”

Ronnie Wood, the Stones’ guitarist, said: “With the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era. He was one of the best and my inspiration, a true character indeed.

“One of my big lights has gone out!” said Keith Richards.(the guardian)…[+]