Cops fatally shoot man who allegedly opened fire on them in Brooklyn

Tatjana Muskiet

Police called to a scene of possible revenge in Brooklyn shot a man to death Thursday after he pulled out a gun and fired on them, officials said.

A trio of plainclothes cops, assigned to the 75th Precinct’s anti-crime squad, were patrolling near the Cypress Hills Houses after getting tipped that someone was looking to get revenge for a gang-related shooting from Saturday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said at a press conference at the precinct stationhouse.

He said the team — a sergeant and two officers — arrived to see a man run out of the housing project. The cops followed him in their car for about two blocks and then approached him on Logan St. in East New York, according to Monahan.(nydailynews)…[+]