Corrections officer and his wife shot, wounded during Queens home invasion

Tatjana Muskiet

A state Corrections Department officer is fighting to survive after he and his wife were shot in what’s believed to be a home invasion robbery gone wrong in Queens Sunday night, police sources said. Two men pushed into the Mathias Ave. home of Henry Wright, 58, and his wife, Sharon Floyd-Wright, 52, near 166th St. in Jamaica at about 7 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. One or both of the men shot Wright five times in the torso, and his wife once in the left shoulder, sources said. His wife fought back, hitting one of the men in the head with a hammer, sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]