Customers beat, stab employees at Queens Taco Bell after being asked to not sit on counter

Tatjana Muskiet

A group of diners viciously beat and stabbed two employees at a Queens Taco Bell after they were asked to not sit on the counter, police said Thursday.

Cops arrested one of the attackers, Erickson Cepeda, 25, and are searching for four more suspected in the brutal assault at a Taco Bell on Atlantic Ave. near 97th St. in Woodhaven around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16, cops said. The group launched into the beating after two employees, aged 21 and 22, asked the five suspects to not sit on the counter of the fast food restaurant, according to authorities. The suspects then beat the 21-year-old victim in his face and body, and stabbed the 22-year-old multiple times in the torso, police said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]