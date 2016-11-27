Dallas prep school denounces white nationalist alumnus Richard Spencer

Tatjana Muskiet

DALLAS — The exclusive Dallas boys’ prep school that Richard B. Spencer attended is denouncing the activities and ideas of its white nationalist alumnus.

St. Mark’s School of Texas headmaster David Dini issued the statement of criticism after a Nov. 19 rally in Washington where Spencer, a member of St. Marks Class of 1997, shouted “Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!” as supporters raised their arms in Nazi salutes.

Without referring to Spencer by name, Dini said his activities have “been deeply troubling and terribly upsetting to our whole school community. We reject racism and bigotry in all its forms and expressions.” In his statement, Dini hailed other St. Mark’s alumni for “expressing their outrage and disgust” toward the National Policy Institute, which Spencer heads, and the ideas that group promotes.(nydailynews.com)…[+]