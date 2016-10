De Blasio defends rapid City Hall outrage over Deborah Danner’s fatal shooting: ‘The public had a right to know this shouldn’t have happened’

Tatjana Muskiet

Mayor de Blasio insisted there was no rush to judgment when he and the police commissioner blamed an NYPD sergeant in the fatal shooting of a schizophrenic Bronx woman. “The public had a right to know this shouldn’t have happened,” de Blasio said during his Friday WNYC radio appearance. De Blasio, along with top cop James O’Neill, was quick to condemn the sergeant who pulled the trigger Tuesday night when Deborah Danner, 66, was killed inside her apartment. Though the mayor and commissioner came under criticism for their critiques, de Blasio said there was no question that NYPD protocols were ignored and the woman should still be alive.(nydailynews.com)…[+]