Donald Trump Election Day loss expected to trigger fighting within Republican Party

Tatjana Muskiet

WASHINGTON — The civil war for the soul of the Republican Party is only going to grow more bitter if Donald Trump loses to Hillary Clinton.

The Tea Party-establishment battle has wreaked havoc on the party for a half-decade. And the explosion of Trumpism — nationalist, populist, at times racist — further scatters any chances of party unification following the most toxic presidential campaign in modern history. “It’s not going away, it’s going to have major implications, and it is a giant cry in the dark,” said Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), a hardline conservative who doesn’t like Trump but has promised to back the nominee.(nydailynews.com)…[+]