Donald Trump’s claims of massive widespread voter fraud require great investigation — which hopefully his team has done

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump has re-entered the election administration fray, tweeting that he was robbed of the popular vote win because of millions of illegal votes. He topped off the claim by calling out Virginia, New Hampshire and California for special shaming.

Millions voting illegally is a lot of people. That would require dozens of illegal voters in every single precinct in America. Dozens of illegal voters flooding every precinct in America would be noticed. Because not one credible instance of illegal voting on a large scale has surfaced from this past election, Trump’s claim is truly extraordinary. This is one of those times when Carl Sagan’s famous dictum that “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” applies.(nydailynews.com)…[+]