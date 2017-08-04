Extreme heat warnings issued in Europe as temperatures pass 40C

Tatjana Muskiet

Eleven southern and central European countries have issued extreme heat warnings amid a brutal heatwave nicknamed Lucifer, with residents and tourists urged to take precautions and scientists warning worse could be to come. Authorities in countries including Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia are on red alert, the European forecasters’ network Meteoalarm said, and swathes of southern Spain and France are on amber.

As temperatures in many places hit or exceed 40C (104F) in the region’s most sustained heatwave since 2003, emergency services are being put on standby and people have been asked to “remain vigilant”, stay indoors, avoid long journeys, drink enough fluids and listen for emergency advice from health officials.

At least two people have died from the heat, one in Romania and one in Poland, and many more been taken to hospital suffering from sunstroke and other heat-related conditions. Italy said its hospitalisation rate was up 15% on the normal level and asked people in affected regions only to travel if their journey was essential. Polish officials warned of possible infrastructure failures.(Theguardian)…[+]