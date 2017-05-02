FBI translator married Isis recruiter she was meant to be investigating

Tatjana Muskiet

An FBI translator travelled to Syria to marry a former German rapper turned Islamic State recruiter she was supposed to be investigating, it has been revealed.

Daniela Greene, who warned her jihadi bridegroom he was under investigation, quickly began having second thoughts and returned to the US shortly afterwards. She pleaded guilty to making false statements involving international terrorism and was sentenced to two years in prison. She was released in August last year. Details of the extraordinary case have only just emerged after a CNN investigation.

Greene, who is fluent in German, was assigned to investigate German citizen Denis Cuspert in January 2014. As gangster rapper Deso Dogg, Cuspert once opened a concert for the American music star DMX. But he traded rap tracks for videos encouraging people to fight for Isis, becoming one of the organisation’s most influential recruiters.(guardian)…[+]