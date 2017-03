Fillon faces growing pressure to step down as backers quit campaign

Tatjana Muskiet

The scandal-hit French presidential candidate François Fillon is under growing pressure to step down as dozens of MPs and senators quit his campaign, warning that he is leading the French right into certain electoral disaster.

Thierry Solère, an MP and Fillon’s one-time loyal chief campaign spokesman, became the latest of almost 70 elected politicians to walk out on Friday morning, fleeing what concerned party supporters are calling “Fillon’s sinking ship”.

The rightwing former minister Nadine Morano said Fillon must step down as candidate, warning he was in a “dead end”, his electoral chances slipping away, and he risked bringing “catastrophe” to the right.(the guardian)…[+]