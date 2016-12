Final 5 U.S.S. Arizona survivors gather for 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Tatjana Muskiet

The final five survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona returned to the sunken ship on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor to pay their respects to the 1,777 shipmates they lost in the bombing — and the 329 survivors who have died since the carnage.

The survivors will gather Wednesday for a ceremony and took an aerial tour above the Arizona Monday, which let them witness the wreck that remains at the bottom of the ocean. The fly-over marking the first time they had seen the ruins from a bird’s eye view.

The five — 96-year-old Lauren Bruner, 96-year-old Lonnie Cook, 95-year-old Lou Conter, 95-year-old Howard Kenton Potts and 94-year-old Donald Stratton — are the last of the 334 Arizona survivors. The rest of the 1,511-person crew perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing.(nydailynews.com)…[+]