Five teens rob Queens Rite Aid, take off with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise

Tatjana Muskiet

Five teens robbed a Queens Rite Aid of more than $1,000 of merchandise, police said Wednesday. The thieves stormed a Rite Aid on Cross Bay Blvd. near 161st Ave. in Howard Beach around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, cops said. They ransacked the store of around $1,350 worth of merchandise, according to officials. Before leaving, one of the teens warned a clerk against following them, claiming he was armed with a knife. The band of thieves fled the store in a white Cadillac Escalade.(nydailynews.com)…[+]