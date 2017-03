Forbes billionaire list: Trump loses $1bn as elite club gets 233 new members

Tatjana Muskiet

US president Donald Trump’s fortune has fallen by about $1bn to $3.5bn over the past year, as measured by Forbes magazine in its annual list of the world’s billionaires.

However, overall it has been a good 12 months for the world’s wealthiest individuals, with a record 233 moving into the billionaire bracket, taking the global number of people with nine-zero fortunes to 2,043 – the most in the 31-year history of the list.

The billionaires in Forbes’ list are worth a combined $7.67tn (£6.18tn) – nearly three times the UK’s annual gross domestic product (GDP). Kerry Dolan, co-editor of the Forbes billionaires list, published on Monday, said the gains are mostly the result of booming stock markets and the rising price of oil over the past 12 months.(the guardian)…[+]