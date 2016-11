Former Hillary Clinton supporter Mark Cuban reportedly meets with Steve Bannon at swanky Manhattan bar

Tatjana Muskiet

Ardent Hillary Clinton supporter Mark Cuban met with President-elect Donald Trump’s soon-to-be chief strategist Steve Bannon at a swanky bar in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

A photo obtained by TMZ showed the two chatting at a window-side table at the King Cole Bar inside the upscale St. Regis hotel, which is just a few blocks from Trump Tower. The photo appears to show the two having coffee or tea, and Bannon has a small nondescript notebook in front of him on a round table. It was not immediately clear what the mismatched duo discussed during the sit-down and Trump’s transition team wouldn’t immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News.(nydailynews.com)…[+]