Fraud sting nets at least a dozen FDNY EMS workers in health insurance scam

Tatjana Muskiet

At least 12 city EMS workers are expected to surrender to authorities early Tuesday — the first in a wave of disability fraud busts orchestrated by city and state law enforcement, the Daily News has learned. The initial dirty dozen were nabbed as part of a wide-ranging health insurance scam that focused on double-dipping EMS workers in the Fire Department, sources said.

More arrests are expected to follow and could include firefighters, sources told The News. State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office and the city’s Department of Investigation are leading the probe. Authorities arranged for the implicated EMS workers to surrender themselves voluntarily on Tuesday morning.(nydailynews.com)…[+]