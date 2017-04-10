Free trade warning – IMF, WTO and World Bank say it must be defended

Tatjana Muskiet

Fears that Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House is threatening a new era of protectionism have prompted a joint defence of trade from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organisation.

Warning that the role of trade in the global economy was at a critical juncture, the three multilateral bodies said the opening up of markets had been good for growth but admitted that action was needed to help “left behind” individuals and communities.

Their report said technological change rather than trade was mainly responsible for the job losses in certain sectors in the west but accepted that the surge in protectionist sentiment in hard-hit communities was justified.

It noted that “adjustment to trade can bring a human and economic downside that is frequently concentrated, sometimes harsh, and has too often become prolonged. It need not be that way. With the right policies, countries can benefit from the great opportunities that trade brings and lift up those who have been left behind.”(guardian)…[+]