Georgia deputy killed, another wounded while confronting armed man accused of threatening neighbors

Tatjana Muskiet

A gunman fatally shot a Georgia deputy and critically wounded another after threatening to kill his neighbors on Sunday, authorities said.

Suspected shooter Ralph Stanley Elrod opened fire and struck two Peach County deputies walking toward his home around 5:30 p.m. near Byron, according to Peach County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies Patrick Sondron, 41, and Daryl Smallwood were just 15 yards from their cruiser, revealed Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent J.T. Ricketson at a press conference. “They both went down right there,” Ricketson said, describing the gun attack.(nydailynews.com)…[+]