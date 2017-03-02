Grandmother tells of ‘deeply humiliating’ deportation from UK

Tatjana Muskiet

The grandmother split from her family over an immigration technicality has told of her humiliation as border guards restrained her by the arms like a violent offender in full view of the public as she was administratively removed from the UK. Writing for the Guardian, Irene Clennell describes how security staff wrote down her every word and even guarded the door when she went to the toilet on her journey from Dungavel immigration removal centre to Singapore, via Edinburgh airport.

“The authorities have shown their willingness to treat foreign-born people as second class citizens, no matter how integrated they are, and worse, treat us like criminals,” she says.

“During my removal from Britain I was treated like a terrorist: I was restrained by the arms, my every word written down, and there were guards on the door when I went to the toilet. This happened in full view of the public in Edinburgh airport and was deeply humiliating.(the guardian)…[+]