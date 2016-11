Gunfire leaves four wounded on Brooklyn, Harlem streets

Tatjana Muskiet

A chaotic shootout in Brooklyn left one suspect and two bystanders wounded early Sunday, police said. A 36-year-old man and another suspect exchanged gunfire on Manhattan Ave. near Boerum St. in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m., according to cops.

One bullet hit the 36-year-old in the left knee, and another hit a 28-year-old man in the foot, officials said. A third bullet struck a 25-year-old woman in the left thigh.(nydailynews)…[+]