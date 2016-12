Gunman wandered into Manhattan deli after slaying homeless man at Bryant Park

Tatjana Muskiet

A gunman wanted for fatally blasting a homeless man during a violent Bryant Park squabble lingered near the Manhattan crime scene after the Saturday morning attack, according to police. The suspect was captured in surveillance footage wandering into a deli two blocks south of the Midtown park along Sixth Ave. near W. 38th St. around 3:15 a.m. — nearly an hour after witnesses said he pummeled another homeless man with punches and bullets.The man was pictured again lumbering through what appears to be a subway corridor, according to footage released by cops.

The 6-foot-tall suspect is accused of slaying 27-year-old Terrance Walker, of Georgia. He was last seen wearing a puffy winter coat, beanie and dangling dark scarf in both videos.(nydailynews.com)…[+]