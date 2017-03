Hawaii becomes first state to sue over Trump’s revised travel ban

Tatjana Muskiet

Hawaii has become the first state to file a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit against the US government on Wednesday in the federal court in Honolulu. The state had sued over Trump’s initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.Trump’s new executive order, signed on Monday, bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and replaces an initial order issued on 27 January, which was chaotically rolled out and subsequently halted by a federal court following a barrage of legal challenges from states and advocate groups across the country.(the guardian)…[+]