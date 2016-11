‘Herds of people’ asking for MetroCard swipes add to calls for reduced subway fare

Tatjana Muskiet

The cost of commuting is too much for many New Yorkers who need to get past the turnstile. But somehow, they do. “There are herds of people every night at the A and C Ralph Ave. station asking for swipes,” home health aide Danna Dennis, 33, said of her stop. “Sometimes, I’m one of these people.” Dennis, who lives with her retired 61-year-old father in Crown Heights, budgets her life to the dime.Working for $10 an hour without benefits and living with Type 2 diabetes, she needs to make sure she has $45 a month for her medication, $75 every two months for doctor visits, $300 a month for food and money for her prepaid cell phone.(nydailynews.com)…[+]