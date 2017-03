Holi festival: Delhi women forced into lockdown amid sexual harassment fears

Tatjana Muskiet

As India’s raucous spring festival of Holi approached this year, a memo circulated among two women’s dormitories at the University of Delhi.“In the interests of the residents,” it said, undergraduate women would be locked inside the student halls from 9pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday – well after most Indians had finished smearing each other in dye, dancing or drinking from cups of bhang lassi, a milky cannabis-based concoction.The decision of the hostels highlights a darker side to one of India’s most joyous festivals: as inhibitions decrease, many women say the street harassment endemic to Delhi life also surges.(The guardian)…[+]