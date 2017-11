Isis note found in New York attacker’s truck, governor says

Tatjana Muskiet

Investigators at the scene of a terrorist attack in New York, where a man mowed people down by driving a rented truck down a popular cycle path on Tuesday afternoon, have found a note at the scene referencing Islamic State, the governor of New York said on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Cuomo told CBS the investigation into the attack was continuing but said law enforcement officers had possession of the note. It was reportedly found inside the truck and mentioned Isis. The man who rented a pickup truck and drove it for about a mile on the bike lane on the west side of Manhattan was is in critical condition in a New York City hospital after being shot in the abdomen by a police officers, but is expected to survive. Cuomo called him a “depraved coward,” and insisted the attack “did not instill terror” among New Yorkers.(theguardian)…[+]