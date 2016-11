Italian restaurant apologizes for hosting white nationalist think tank National Policy Institute

Tatjana Muskiet

An Italian restaurant that inadvertently hosted white nationalists cheering President-elect Donald Trump has apologized and announced plans to re-gift their earnings from the dinner in Washington. The mysterious last-minute reservation Friday at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Friendship Heights brought diners attending a conference hosted by the National Policy Institute, an alt-right think tank categorized as a white nationalist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The restaurant proprietors were shocked to learn that the meal hosted under their roof ended with a Nazi salute heralding the start of Trump’s administration in the White House.(nydailynews.com)…[+]