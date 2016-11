James Comey says FBI will still not recommend Hillary Clinton charges after second email investigation

Tatjana Muskiet

FBI Director James Comey on Sunday once again cleared Hillary Clinton for her email use — ending the agency’s surprise second probe as suddenly as it began.

Comey wrote in a letter to members of Congress that he still will not recommend charges for Clinton’s practices. “Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,” Comey wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “I am very grateful to the professionals at the FBI for doing an extraordinary amount of high-quality work in a short period of time,” he wrote. Comey in July said he did not recommend charging Clinton for what he called her “extremely careless” use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.(nydailynews.com)…[+]