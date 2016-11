James Rackover, man arrested in brutal stabbing at Manhattan party, says he’s innocent; ‘I’ve never killed anyone’

Tatjana Muskiet

There were bloodstains all over his East Side apartment, investigators say, a dead man’s clothes in the trash chute in the hallway and evidence that a corpse had been in the car he was driving. But a suspect in the grisly stabbing death of a Connecticut man who was in New York for a night on the town insists he didn’t do it.

Suspect James Rackover doesn’t dispute that victim Joseph Comunale, 26, was in his apartment Nov. 13. But he claims he never even laid eyes on his guest, and he knew nothing about Comunale’s death until after he was arrested. “This is complete bulls—,” Rackover told the Daily News Sunday during a jailhouse interview at the Manhattan Detention Complex, where he is being held on $3 million bond. “I’ve never seen this kid. I don’t even know who he is.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]