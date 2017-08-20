Julian Cadman, seven, confirmed as among 13 killed in Barcelona attack

Tatjana Muskiet

The missing seven-year-old British-Australian boy Julian Cadman was among the 13 people killed in the Barcelona terror attack, his family has confirmed. The Spanish missing persons bureau said his family had confirmed that the boy died after a van crashed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas on Thursday. In a statement, it said: “Julian Cadman’s family has told us he is unfortunately one of the victims of the attack and has asked us to thank all the people who have spread the news.

“In these very unjust, hard and painful moments, we accompany Julian’s family and friends. Rest in peace. “Once again we wish to reiterate our appreciation and involvement in your search.” In the immediate aftermath of the attack it was unclear what had happened to Julian, who had dual British-Australian nationality. On Friday Theresa May, the prime minister, said the British government was “urgently looking into reports of a child believed missing, who is a British dual national”.

Reports emerged that he had been separated from his mother, who was badly injured. It is understood that she is in a serious condition in hospital. Relatives shared pictures of Julian in an attempt to locate him, while his father and grandmother were understood to have arrived in Spain on Saturday after travelling from Australia.(theguardian)…[+]