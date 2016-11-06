Kellyanne Conway won’t apologize for Trump campaign implying protester was an assassin
Tatjana Muskiet
Donald Trump’s campaign manager claimed with no evidence Sunday that the man who disrupted a Nevada rally was a Democrat plant — and she refused to condemn her camp for implying he was an assassin, too.
“This is a Democratic plant or operative trying to disrupt our rally,” Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s “State of the Union” the night after the campaign commotion. “And I think people saw a nimble and resilient Donald Trump who I think would be nimble and resilient as well as president.”Secret Services agents rushed Trump off stage in the middle of his Saturday night rally after a disturbance broke out in the crowd. The Secret Service later said someone in the crowd yelled “gun,” triggering chaos. But agents found no weapon on the man they apprehended — Austyn Crites, a 33-year-old Reno native.(nydailynews.com)…[+]