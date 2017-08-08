Kenyans queue for hours to vote amid fears of post-election violence

Tatjana Muskiet

Millions of Kenyans stood for hours on Tuesday morning, waiting patiently to cast their votes in an election seen as a key test of the stability of one of Africa’s most important states. Long queues had formed in Nairobi, the capital, even before polling stations opened at 6am and the fiercely contested elections got under way.

The election pits the incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta, in power since 2013, against the veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga. No clear leader emerged during campaigning. Officials and politicians issued last-minute calls for calm, with many fearing violence during voting or, more likely, when the results are announced in coming days. An estimated 180,000 police officers and members of other security forces have been deployed around Kenya to ensure order.

But most voters who spoke to the Guardian at a dozen polling stations in wealthy and poorer areas in Nairobi said they were hopeful the current calm would continue, whatever the result. “Kenyans have become more mature in the way they vote. Many would prefer peace to violence. Especially young people are against all kinds of electoral violence,” said Boniface Odhiambo, 26, as he cast his vote in Kibera, Nairobi’s largest slum and an opposition stronghold.(Theguardian)…[+]