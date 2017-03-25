Louisiana officer convicted of manslaughter in 6-year-old boy’s death

Tatjana Muskiet

A Louisiana law enforcement officer was convicted Friday on a lesser charge of manslaughter in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old autistic boy, an encounter captured on tape by another officer’s body camera.

Jurors found Derrick Stafford guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges, multiple news outlets reported. He had faced charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Stafford, 33, and another deputy city marshal opened fire on a car killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase in Marksville on the night of 3 November, 2015.

Video from a police officer’s body camera shows the father, Christopher Few, had his hands raised inside his vehicle while the two deputies collectively fired 18 shots. At least four of those bullets hit Jeremy, who died within minutes.

Stafford testified that he shot at the car because he feared Few was going to back up and hit the other deputy, Norris Greenhouse Jr. “I felt I had no choice but to save Norris. That is the only reason I fired my weapon,” Stafford said.

Greenhouse, 25, faces a separate trial on murder charges later this year.