Marine Corps recruit dies in second fatality of the year at Parris Island depot

Tatjana Muskiet

A Marine Corps recruit died after he was found unconscious in bed at the Parris Island, S.C., training depot, according to reports.

An emergency crew rushed the as-yet-unidentified recruit to a hospital after he was discovered unresponsive around 8 p.m. Friday, Capt. Gregory Carroll told the Marine Corps Times.

Medical staff at Beaufort Memorial Hospital pronounced him dead at 9:32 p.m., and officials said an investigation was underway. The death, which happened the week after another recruit suffered severe injuries in a fall, marked the second death of the year at Parris Island. “The Marine Corps has notified the family and are ensuring they are supported during this difficult time,” Carroll said in a statement.(nydailynews.com)…[+]