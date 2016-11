Maryville College football player charged in murder of alleged 16-year-old cheerleader girlfriend

Tatjana Muskiet

A Maryville College football player was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old cheerleader. William Riley Gaul, 18, was booked Wednesday in connection with the murder of Emma Jane Walker, WBIR reported. The Tennessee cheerleader was found dead in her North Knox County home from a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Gaul, who previously attended Central High School like the victim, allegedly fired a gun into the teenage girl’s home “with exact proximity to where the victim, Emma Walker was sleeping,” according to the arrest warrants.(nydailynews.com)…[+]